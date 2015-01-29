Jan 29 Leifheit AG :

* Once again increases forecast for financial year 2014

* According to preliminary estimates is expecting an increase in FY 2014 EBIT to around 21 million euros ($24 million) to 22 million euros ($25 million) to results in Q4 2014

* Positive effects in earnings 2014 from foreign currency results is expected to amount to about 5 million euros