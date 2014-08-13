Aug 13 Leifheit AG : * Says H1 revenue of 108.3 million euros versus 108.8 million eurs year ago * Says H1 EBIT of 8.1 million euros * Says 2014 forecast confimed * Says H1 net income of 5.2 million euros versus 3.3 million eurs year ago * Says expects 2014 EBIT at good level of previous year, which had amounted to