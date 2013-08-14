SYDNEY Aug 14 Shares in Leighton Holdings Ltd
dropped as much as 6.9 percent on Wednesday, their biggest
one-day drop in 7 weeks, after Australia's largest construction
company's earnings came in well below analyst forecasts.
Leighton, controlled by Spain's ACS, posted an
underlying net profit for the six months ending June 30, 2013,
of A$255 million, excluding asset sales and impairments.
The result was below analysts' forecasts for A$287.5
million, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Shares in Leighton were trading 6.1 percent lower at A$16.20
by 0030 GMT.
