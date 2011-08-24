SYDNEY Aug 25 The chief executive of Leighton
Holdings is expected to step down just a day after the
chairman of Australia's top contractor resigned in a shakeup of
the board, The Australian newspaper reported on Thursday.
Chief Executive David Stewart, who took the top post just
eight months ago, will be replaced by Hamish Tyrwhitt, the
managing director of Leighton Asia, and Stephen Johns will
takeover as chairman from David Mortimer who resigned on
Wednesday, the paper said without citing sources.
A Leighton spokesman declined comment when contacted by
Reuters.
The changes reignite speculation that parent Hochtief
and its major shareholder ACS are seeking to
exert greater influence over Leighton, the paper said.
Earlier this month, Leighton slid into the red for 2011 as
foreshadowed, hit by problems on its two biggest projects, and
stuck to its profit guidance for the 2012 financial year.
(Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Ed Davies)