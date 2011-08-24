SYDNEY Aug 25 The chief executive of Leighton Holdings is expected to step down just a day after the chairman of Australia's top contractor resigned in a shakeup of the board, The Australian newspaper reported on Thursday.

Chief Executive David Stewart, who took the top post just eight months ago, will be replaced by Hamish Tyrwhitt, the managing director of Leighton Asia, and Stephen Johns will takeover as chairman from David Mortimer who resigned on Wednesday, the paper said without citing sources.

A Leighton spokesman declined comment when contacted by Reuters.

The changes reignite speculation that parent Hochtief and its major shareholder ACS are seeking to exert greater influence over Leighton, the paper said.

Earlier this month, Leighton slid into the red for 2011 as foreshadowed, hit by problems on its two biggest projects, and stuck to its profit guidance for the 2012 financial year.

