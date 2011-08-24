SYDNEY Aug 25 Leighton Holdings ,
Australia's top contractor, has appointed a new chief executive
to replace David Stewart, who quit after just eight months in
the job following the sudden resignation of the group's chairman
on Wednesday.
Stewart will be replaced by Hamish Tyrwhitt, the managing
director of Leighton Asia, the company said on Thursday.
Leighton announced Stephen Johns as the new Chairman.
The changes reignite speculation that parent Hochtief
and its major shareholder ACS are seeking to
exert greater influence over Leighton, following the retirement
of former CEO Wal King.
Tyrwhitt had been considered a favourite for the post when
King retired after 23 years in the top job. King remains a
consultant to the company.
Leighton slid into the red for 2011, hit by problems on its
two biggest projects. It reaffirmed its profit guidance for the
2012 financial year on Thursday, expecting a return to profit.
