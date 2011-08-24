SYDNEY Aug 25 Leighton Holdings , Australia's top contractor, has appointed a new chief executive to replace David Stewart, who quit after just eight months in the job following the sudden resignation of the group's chairman on Wednesday.

Stewart will be replaced by Hamish Tyrwhitt, the managing director of Leighton Asia, the company said on Thursday.

Leighton announced Stephen Johns as the new Chairman.

The changes reignite speculation that parent Hochtief and its major shareholder ACS are seeking to exert greater influence over Leighton, following the retirement of former CEO Wal King.

Tyrwhitt had been considered a favourite for the post when King retired after 23 years in the top job. King remains a consultant to the company.

Leighton slid into the red for 2011, hit by problems on its two biggest projects. It reaffirmed its profit guidance for the 2012 financial year on Thursday, expecting a return to profit. (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram and Sonali Paul; Editing by Miranda Maxwell)