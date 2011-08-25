UPDATE 1-MSCI adds 3 securities to All-World Index in latest review
Feb 9 U.S. index provider MSCI announced on Thursday that it will add three securities and remove just one from its All-World Index.
MELBOURNE Aug 25 Australia's Leighton Holdings said on Thursday Spanish construction group ACS , which controls its parent Hochtief, had no role in the board's decision to suddenly replace the group's chief executive.
New Chairman Stephen Johns said the worst of the company's problems were behind it and the board wanted a new style of leader to capitalise on the numerous opportunities ahead. (Reporting by Sonali Paul; editing by Michael Smith)
Feb 9 U.S. index provider MSCI announced on Thursday that it will add three securities and remove just one from its All-World Index.
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, Feb 9 U.S. President Donald Trump called the U.S. air traffic control system out of date on Thursday and criticized its $10 billion yearly price tag but stopped short of calling for privatization of the program.
BOSTON/NEW YORK, Feb 9 The fiercest snowstorm of the winter slammed the northeastern United States on Thursday, leaving a foot (30 cm) of snow in places, canceling thousands of flights and shutting down schools. At least two deaths were blamed on the storm.