SYDNEY Aug 24 Australian contractor Leighton Holdings said on Wednesday its chairman David Mortimer has resigned from the board with immediate effect.

Leighton is majority owned by Germany's Hochtief . Spain's ACS has control of Hochtief.

Leighton said it would announce in the near future a successor to Mortimer , who has been chairman since June 2007 and non-executive director since 1997.

