MELBOURNE Aug 15 Leighton Holdings , Australia's top contractor, slid into the red for 2011 as foreshadowed, hit by problems on its two biggest projects, and stuck to its profit guidance for the 2012 financial year.

However, it said the forecast for a net profit of between A$600 million and A$650 million did not include the impact of the A$705 million sale of its HWE contract mining business to its biggest customer, BHP Billiton , announced last week.

The business represents around A$1.1 billion in annual revenue for the company.

It reported a net loss of A$408.8 million ($422.0 million)for the year to June 2011, down from a net profit of A$612 million a year earlier, in line with its forecast earlier this month.

Analysts are expecting a net profit of A$606.2 million in the year ahead.

Leighton's shares, majority-owned by German construction group Hochtief , have plunged 34 percent this year, nearly three times worse than the broader market. ($1 = 0.968 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Ed Davies)