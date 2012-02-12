MELBOURNE Feb 13 Leighton Holdings , Australia's top contractor, reported a 57 percent rise in half-year net profit, as flagged in January, boosted by the sale of its HWE iron ore mining arm to BHP Billiton.

Net profit rose to A$340 million ($363.17 million) for July to December, from A$216.7 million a year ago, with the HWE Mining sale offsetting further writedowns on Leighton's Brisbane Airport Link road project and its Habtoor Leighton construction joint venture in the Middle East.

Leighton shares, pummelled last year, have risen 29 percent so far this year, outpacing a 6 percent rise in the broader market.

The company is moving to a calendar-year financial year, to align its reporting with majority shareholder, Hochtief and the German construction group's main owner, Spain's ACS. ($1 = 0.9362 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Sonali Paul)