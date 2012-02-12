MELBOURNE Feb 13 Leighton Holdings
, Australia's top contractor, reported a 57 percent rise
in half-year net profit, as flagged in January, boosted by the
sale of its HWE iron ore mining arm to BHP Billiton.
Net profit rose to A$340 million ($363.17 million) for July
to December, from A$216.7 million a year ago, with the HWE
Mining sale offsetting further writedowns on Leighton's Brisbane
Airport Link road project and its Habtoor Leighton construction
joint venture in the Middle East.
Leighton shares, pummelled last year, have risen 29 percent
so far this year, outpacing a 6 percent rise in the broader
market.
The company is moving to a calendar-year financial year, to
align its reporting with majority shareholder, Hochtief
and the German construction group's main owner,
Spain's ACS.
($1 = 0.9362 Australian dollars)
