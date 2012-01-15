MELBOURNE Jan 16 Leighton Holdings
, Australia's top contractor, lifted its forecast for
profit for the six-month period to December on Monday, based on
improved earnings from its operations in Australia and Asia.
The company, recovering from a horror year last year when it
a reported a net loss, said it now expects an underlying profit
after tax of around A$270 million ($277.68 million), up from
guidance of around A$250 million, for the six months to
December.
($1 = 0.9723 Australian dollars)
