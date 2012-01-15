MELBOURNE Jan 16 Leighton Holdings , Australia's top contractor, lifted its forecast for profit for the six-month period to December on Monday, based on improved earnings from its operations in Australia and Asia.

The company, recovering from a horror year last year when it a reported a net loss, said it now expects an underlying profit after tax of around A$270 million ($277.68 million), up from guidance of around A$250 million, for the six months to December. ($1 = 0.9723 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Ed Davies)