SYDNEY, June 12 Leighton Holdings Ltd, Australia's largest construction firm, said on Thursday it is considering selling its services, property and transport infrastructure businesses in a restructure led by its new Spanish owner ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA .

ACS has a controlling stake in German rival Hochtief AG , which has been building up its majority ownership of Leighton in order to push through a widespread, although previously unspecified, restructuring plan.

"We are analysing options for our Services, Property and (transport infrastructure specialist) John Holland businesses including the potential divestment or introduction of new partners to these businesses," Leighton Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Marcelino Fernandez Verdes said in a statement on Thursday. (Reporting By Byron Kaye; Editing by Stephen Coates)