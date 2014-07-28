MELBOURNE, July 29 Singapore's City Developments
Ltd and Australia's Stockland Group Ltd are
considering bidding for Leighton Holdings' $7 billion
residential and commercial property portfolio, a leading
Australian newspaper reported on Tuesday.
Bids for the Leighton Properties business, which is expected
to fetch up to A$500 million ($470 million), are due on
Thursday, the Australian Financial Review said, without citing
any sources.
The newspaper quoted Stockland Chief Executive Mark Steinert
from a speech last week, where he said Stockland has A$3.3
billion invested in Queensland and it plans to invest at least
another A$3 billion over the next five or six years.
City Developments could not be contacted for comment, the
newspaper said.
($1 = 1.0635 Australian Dollars)
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Chris Reese)