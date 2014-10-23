(Corrects comparable underlying profit figure for 2013, updates shares)

SYDNEY Oct 23 Leighton Holdings Ltd, Australia's biggest construction firm, said underlying profit for the first nine months of the year rose by a fifth due to a strong pipeline of projects, and stuck to earlier profit guidance for the full year.

The company controlled by Spain's ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA through its German subsidiary Hochtief AG said net profit excluding one-off costs rose 21 percent to A$470 million ($412) for the nine months to end-September.

It repeated earlier guidance that it expects underlying net profit for the full year in the range of A$540 million to A$620 million, compared to A$584 million in 2013.

Leighton is seeking to sell its mining services, property and transport construction businesses in a restructure aimed at cutting debt. It plans to concentrate on capital works, largely in the government sector.

"The exploration of divestment and partnering opportunities (is) well progressed," executive chairman and chief executive Marcelino Fernández Verdes said in a statement to the Australian Securities Exchange. The restructure "is on track for substantial completion by the end of the year".

Verdes said a significant overhaul of infrastructure is underway in Australia with the government and the private sector investing in new projects and upgrades.

"Much of the work is occurring in sectors where Leighton has extensive experience, and this is translating into significant contract wins," he said.

Leighton's gearing shrank to 33.7 percent in September from 38.5 percent in March, and was expected to be between 20 percent and 35 percent by the end of the year, he said.

Leighton shares rose 0.2 percent in a flat overall market.

(1 US dollar = 1.1408 Australian dollar) (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Richard Pullin)