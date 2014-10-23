(Corrects comparable underlying profit figure for 2013, updates
shares)
SYDNEY Oct 23 Leighton Holdings Ltd,
Australia's biggest construction firm, said underlying profit
for the first nine months of the year rose by a fifth due to a
strong pipeline of projects, and stuck to earlier profit
guidance for the full year.
The company controlled by Spain's ACS Actividades de
Construccion y Servicios SA through its German
subsidiary Hochtief AG said net profit excluding
one-off costs rose 21 percent to A$470 million ($412) for the
nine months to end-September.
It repeated earlier guidance that it expects underlying net
profit for the full year in the range of A$540 million to A$620
million, compared to A$584 million in 2013.
Leighton is seeking to sell its mining services, property
and transport construction businesses in a restructure aimed at
cutting debt. It plans to concentrate on capital works, largely
in the government sector.
"The exploration of divestment and partnering opportunities
(is) well progressed," executive chairman and chief executive
Marcelino Fernández Verdes said in a statement to the Australian
Securities Exchange. The restructure "is on track for
substantial completion by the end of the year".
Verdes said a significant overhaul of infrastructure is
underway in Australia with the government and the private sector
investing in new projects and upgrades.
"Much of the work is occurring in sectors where Leighton has
extensive experience, and this is translating into significant
contract wins," he said.
Leighton's gearing shrank to 33.7 percent in September from
38.5 percent in March, and was expected to be between 20 percent
and 35 percent by the end of the year, he said.
Leighton shares rose 0.2 percent in a flat overall market.
(1 US dollar = 1.1408 Australian dollar)
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Richard Pullin)