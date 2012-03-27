* Leighton seeks trading halt for two days
FRANKFURT, March 27 Leighton Holdings,
the Australian arm of German builder Hochtief, has
asked for trading in its shares to be suspended for two days as
it reviews whether to change profit guidance for the second time
in two months.
Hochtief shares were down 6.5 percent at 0817 GMT on
Tuesday, while Spanish group ACS, the majority owner of
Hochtief, was 0.6 percent lower.
Sydney-based Leighton, which traditionally has had volatile
earnings due to risky projects, has to determine if a profit
outlook given in February still stands, it said on Tuesday.
"The trading halt is necessary for Leighton to make an
announcement to the market in relation to any revisions to
previous guidance ... emerging out of the quarterly reviews."
Leighton has been charged before by the Australian
Securities & Investments Commission for improperly disclosing
company information and accepted a fine of A$300,000 ($316,000)
two weeks ago without admitting it was guilty of the charge.
The company has been bruised by heavy losses on its two
biggest projects - an A$4.2 billion Brisbane Airport Link road
and tunnel project and an A$3.5 billion desalination plant in
the state of Victoria.
Chief executive Hamish Tyrwhitt, the third chief in two
years, last year said he would be more selective in taking on
new projects and would keep a closer eye on potential risks.
"At first glance clearly a negative surprise because a
guidance increase seems to be rather unlikely," DZ Bank analyst
Marc Nettelbeck said. "(We) expect a moderate change of guidance
in the range of A$25-A$50 million."
Leighton currently predicts a 2012 profit before one-offs of
A$600-A$650 million.
($1 = A$0.9503)
