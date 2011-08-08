* Deal part of move towards owner-operator model
* Cash-strapped Leighton to reinvest cash
* Acquisition includes 2,500 staff
(Adds detail)
SYDNEY, Aug 9 Miner BHP Billiton has
agreed to buy a company providing mining contracting services to
its Western Australian iron operations from Leighton Holdings
for A$705 million ($726.7 million) in a move towards a
cheaper owner-operater model.
Cash-strapped Leighton, which has been hurt by project
delays and writedowns, said on Tuesday it planned to sell HWE
Mining which provides mining equipment, staff and assets to
BHP's iron ore mining operations in the Pilbara region.
BHP said the deal was part of a previously-flagged
move from a contract mining to owner-operator mining, a model
which has also been adopted by rivals like Rio Tinto
.
The move is aimed at cutting costs but the key focus for the
deal was HWE's 2,500 staff. A skilled labour shortage in
Australia is making it increasingly expensive for miners to
recruit new workers directly.
"Transitioning to owner operator in this way, rather than by
replacing contractors through direct recruitment, is a lower
risk strategy as it would be challenging to replace the highly
skilled and long serving HWE employees in the current
environment," Ian Ashby, BHP President Iron Ore, said in a
statement.
BHP is also looking to take full control of the mining
workforce to improve safety following seven fatalities at its
Western Australian operations in 2009 and one last month at Port
Hedland.
"Moving to owner-operator will ensure operational control,
that includes managing operating costs and also improving safety
performance," BHP spokeswoman Kelly Quirke said.
Leighton, which acquired HWE Mining out of administration in
2006, said cash from the sale would be re-invested into Leighton
which expects to post a net loss of A$408 million this year
following a near $1 billion profit downgrade in April.
Leighton, majority owned by German construction group
Hochtief, has been hurt by escalating costs and delays in its
two biggest projects in Australia and writedowns on its Middle
East joint venture.
HWE Mining represents around A$1.1 billion in annual revenue
and A$1.4 billion worth of work in hand for Leighton, the
company said. It accounts for around 70 percent of BHP's iron
ore mining operations in the region.
A UBS analyst said for Leighton, the sale at least gives the
company some money, rather than being stranded with workers and
equipment if BHP had simply not renewed its mining contract. For
BHP, the deal saves it from having to buy equipment and looking
for miners.
"This is essentially a win-win for both," analyst Glyn
Lawcock said.
($1 = 0.970 Australian Dollars)
(Reporting by Michael Smith and Sonali Paul; Editing by Ed
Davies)