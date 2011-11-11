* Promises more careful approach to new projects

* Sticks to FY guidance, says first quarter starts well

* Work on hand at $45.6 billion, key markets not slowing down (Adds details, quotes)

Nov 11 Australia's largest contractor Leighton Holdings, bruised by heavy losses on its two biggest projects, on Friday promised to be more selective in taking on new projects and keep a closer eye on potential risks, as it stuck to earnings guidance for the year.

Leighton reaffirmed it expects to recover this year with a return to profit after a steep loss in fiscal 2011 that prompted German parent Hochtief to push for the ousting of the company's chairman and chief executive.

Executives at the annual shareholders' meeting pledged a more cautious approach in taking on new, complex projects after delays and cost-blowouts hit Leighton's Brisbane Airport Link road and tunnel project and a desalination plant in the state of Victoria.

"I am bringing more rigour and discipline to project selection and pricing," new Chief Executive Hamish Tyrwhitt told shareholders.

"We are presented with many project opportunities -- our task is to identify more clearly those which are in the group's best interests as a whole to pursue," he said.

Writedowns on the desalination plant have totalled more than A$700 million and the company faces further losses linked to delays in the project following productivity disputes and confrontations with unions.

The losses on the construction projects and writedowns on a Middle Eastern joint venture contributed to a downgrade in the company's credit ratings by both Moody's Investors Service and Standard & Poor's last month.

MARKETS HOLDING UP

Tyrwhitt said the group's work in hand totalled A$45 billion ($45.6 billion) and Leighton would be submitting tenders worth $27 billion over the next three months "which demonstrates that the markets we operate in are not slowing down".

He also said Australia's developing coal seam gas industry would provide "unprecedented opportunities" for Leighton.

The company said the first quarter had started strongly. Revenue grew by 30 percent to A$6.2 billion in the quarter and profit after tax stood at A$137 million compared with A$48 million last year.

For the full year, it reiterated guidance of net profit between A$600 million and A$650 million, excluding an estimated pre-tax gain of A$225 million from the sale of its Pilbara iron ore business to BHP Billiton .

The shares slipped 0.5 percent against a steady broader marker up 0.1 percent. ($1 = 0.982 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Ed Davies)