* Leighton cuts 2012 profit forecast to A$400-A$450 mln
* Costs increase again on road, desalination projects
* Leighton says no need to raise capital
* Shares tumble as much as 9.2 pct
By Sonali Paul
MELBOURNE, March 29 Top Australian contractor
Leighton Holdings slashed its full-year profit forecast
on Thursday, knocking its shares down in the latest blow to its
Spanish parent ACS just when investors hoped the worst
was over.
ACS bid for Leighton's majority owner Hochtief in
2010 to tap into the German construction group's cash pile and
the jewel in its crown, Leighton, which had strong growth
prospects in Australia and Asia amid Europe's slump.
The Spanish company won control last year, easily snapping
up Hochtief's shares that were hammered by three profit warnings
from Leighton between November 2010 and April 2011. ACS now
holds 53.6 percent of Hochtief and the steady stream of bad news
from Leighton has been hurting its investment.
Ahead of Thursday's profit warning, Leighton's prospects had
been looking up, with investors banking on Hamish Tyrwhitt, the
company's third chief executive in two years, to tighten risk
controls on major projects.
However, the latest downgrade was bigger than the market had
expected and followed hefty writedowns on the projects that sent
Leighton into the red last year.
Leighton sliced its outlook for 2012 underlying net profit
to A$400 million-A$450 million range ($415 million-$467 million)
from an earlier A$600 million-A$650 million forecast.
DZ Bank analyst Marc Nettelbeck had predicted a reduction of
the profit forecast of A$50 million at worst, when Leighton
requested its shares to stop trading on Tuesday for an imminent
announcement.
The Australian company's downgrade led Hochtief to cut its
own net profit forecast for the year by 38 percent - or about
108 million euros - to just under 180 million euros.
ACS predicted in March that recurrent net income would rise
10 percent this year. It declined to comment further on
Thursday. According to ThomsonReuters StarMine, which weights
analyst estimates according to their track record, net income
was expected at 880 million euros.
ACS's share of Hochtief's foregone profits due to the
Leighton warning would shave off 7 percent - or 58 million euros
- from that estimate.
"The Hochtief takeover has been less positive than we were
thinking," said RBC Capital Markets analyst Olivia Peters. "The
international profit generation ACS was hoping for hasn't come
through."
ACS shares dropped 1.2 percent at 18.88 euros at 0823 GMT,
having fallen 6.9 percent since Leighton flagged on Tuesday it
was going to update its profit outlook.
Leighton's shares, which resumed trading after a two-day
halt, fell as much as 9.2 percent to a two-month low and closed
down 6.7 percent at A$22.16. Hochtief's shares have fallen 9.2
percent since Tuesday.
"We wouldn't be buying Leighton, regardless of price, until
we see at least three years of a return to profitability and
genuine effort to reaffirm to the market that risk management is
under control," said Peter Esho, chief market analyst at broker
City Index.
Esho said this may not be the last profit warning from a
company that has had problems managing risk on its projects in
Australia and the Middle East and only six weeks ago reassured
the market that it was on track for a turnaround this year.
Leighton blamed slower-than-expected progress on its A$4.2
billion Brisbane Airport Link road and tunnel project, where it
said costs had increased as it tried to accelerate work and bad
weather had slowed progress.
It also said costs had increased at its A$3.5 billion
desalination plant in the state of Victoria, where filling
tunnels that take water in and out had turned out to be more
difficult than expected and work was slower than planned.
It aims to open the Brisbane road to traffic by June 30 and
plans to complete the desalination plant at the end of this
year.
Leighton tried to reassure the market that despite the
problems, it has a strong balance sheet.
"Given the overall financial position of the company, we
have no need to raise capital," Hamish Tyrwhitt, who was
appointed chief executive in August, said in a statement.
PLAGUED BY PROBLEMS
Leighton has been plagued by problems on its two biggest
projects and its Habtoor Leighton construction joint venture in
the Middle East that emerged after its long-time chief executive
Wal King retired in 2010, culminating in a A$409 million loss
last year.
Its shares slumped 36 percent last year, depressing
Hochtief's valuation just as it was fighting off the ACS bid.
Earlier this month Leighton paid a A$300,000 fine imposed
for taking too long to notify the market about its expected loss
last year.
Adding to its woes, Australian police are now investigating
the company over bribery allegations tied to a bid for an oil
facilities project in Iraq.
Paul Xiradis, chief executive of Ausbil, Leighton's top
investment manager shareholder, said CEO Tyrwhitt was getting
the company back on track.
"The issues that are plaguing the company are not of their
doing. This new management is correcting and fixing it," he
said. Ausbil holds 0.8 percent of Leighton stock, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
Xiradis was hopeful that the firm's two troubled Australian
projects will be completed this year and said it appeared to
have built in enough headroom to avoid further downgrades on
those projects.
"This time they've been quite aggressive in their
assumptions," he said. "There should be no further deterioration
of those two projects as far as they've indicated."
($1 = 0.9637 Australian dollars)
(Additional reporting by Peter Dinkloh in Frankfurt; Editing by
Muralikumar Anantharaman and Erica Billingham)