SYDNEY Nov 11 Australian contractor Leighton Holdings, bruised by losses on its two biggest projects, on Friday reiterated its full-year net profit estimate and said the first quarter had started strongly.

Leighton reaffirmed it expects to recover this year with a net profit of between A$600 million and A$650 million, excluding an estimated pre-tax gain of A$225 million from the sale of its Pilbara iron ore business to BHP Billiton .

The firm said revenue grew by 30 percent to A$6.2 billion in the first quarter and profit after tax stood at A$137 million compared with A$48 million last year. ($1 = 0.982 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Ed Davies)