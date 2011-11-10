UPDATE 5-U.S. to grant final permit for controversial Dakota pipeline -court filing
* Tribe expected to take legal action (Adds reaction from Standing Rock Sioux tribe)
SYDNEY Nov 11 Australian contractor Leighton Holdings, bruised by losses on its two biggest projects, on Friday reiterated its full-year net profit estimate and said the first quarter had started strongly.
Leighton reaffirmed it expects to recover this year with a net profit of between A$600 million and A$650 million, excluding an estimated pre-tax gain of A$225 million from the sale of its Pilbara iron ore business to BHP Billiton .
The firm said revenue grew by 30 percent to A$6.2 billion in the first quarter and profit after tax stood at A$137 million compared with A$48 million last year. ($1 = 0.982 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Ed Davies)
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 7 Husky Energy has sold its first cargo of crude oil from its offshore Atlantic Canada operations bound for China, a company spokesman said on Tuesday.
* U.S. Senator Heidi Heitkamp says Dakota Access approval brings 'certainty and clarity' to pipeline fight