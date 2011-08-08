SYDNEY Aug 9 Contractor Leighton Holdings has agreed to sell its iron ore business in Western Australia's Pilbara region to global miner BHP Billiton for about A$705 million ($726.7 million), the company said Tuesday.

Leighton had signed an agreement to sell its HWE Iron Ore entities and assets that provide contract mining services to BHP, the company said in a statement.

The three operations account for around 70 percent of BHP's iron ore mining in Western Australia with around A$1.1 billion of annual revenue.

