SYDNEY Oct 27 Australian contractor Leighton Holdings Ltd confirmed on Thursday earnings guidance for the year to June 30, 2012, and said its core markets continued to provide substantial opportunities.

Leighton previously provided guidance for the 2012 financial year of an after tax profit of between A$600-650 million, excluding an estimated pre-tax capital gain of A$225 million from the sale of HWE Iron Ore operations in Western Australia.

The company also said it expects to report operating profit of around A$250 million for the six months to December 2011.