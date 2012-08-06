Aug 7 Australian's largest construction company,
Leighton Holdings, reported a first-half profit in line
with market forecasts on Tuesday, returning to the black after a
big loss in the same period a year earlier.
Leighton, which has been struggling with delays at two key
projects, maintained its full-year profit outlook of A$400-$450
million, which was slashed by a third in March.
Leighton, controlled by Spain's ACS, posted a net
profit A$114.6 million ($121.3 million), towards the bottom end
of its forecast in May of A$100-A$150 million.
Analysts had been expecting a profit of around A$109 million
for the six months to June, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The result compares with a loss of $A626 million a year ago.
Leighton has been plagued by losses stemming from the
delayed construction of a water desalination plant in the state
of Victoria, and a road link to Brisbane Airport in Queensland
state which opened in July, months behind schedule.
Work in hand was a record A$47 billion.
Shares in the company closed at A$16.73 on Monday, keeping
near a 6-1/2-year low of A$15.21 hit earlier this month. So far
this year, they have fallen about 12 percent.
($1 = 0.9450 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu in Wellington; Editing by Richard
Pullin)