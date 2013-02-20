BRIEF-ChinaCache reports agreements to sell data center assets
* ChinaCache announces definitive agreements to sell data center assets
SYDNEY Feb 20 Shares in Australia's TPG Telecom Ltd plummeted as much as 11 percent after the company missed out on the sale of assets by Leighton Holdings Ltd .
Leighton said on Wednesday it was in exclusive negotiations to sell 70 percent of its telecommunication assets, including its NextGen Networks fibre-optic business, to Canada's Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan in a deal worth A$885 million ($916 million).
TPG had been in the final round of bidding with the Canadian fund.
Its shares were down 9 percent at A$2.54 at 0500 GMT after earlier falling as low as A$2.46.
* Analog Devices announces final regulatory approval and closing date for acquisition of linear technology corporation
BENGALURU, March 6 Tech Mahindra Ltd, India's fourth biggest software services exporter, will buy U.S.-based healthcare IT consulting firm CJS Solutions Group for an enterprise value of $110 million.