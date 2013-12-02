HELSINKI Dec 2 Finnish construction group Lemminkainen said its share of damages for fixing asphalt prices would total 48 million euros ($65 million), including interest and expenses.

Helsinki district court last week said Lemminkainen must pay local authorities 34 million euros plus interest for being the leader of the nationwide cartel that operated in the period 1994-2002.

($1 = 0.7345 euros)