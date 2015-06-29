Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
SYDNEY, June 29 Australian property group Lend Lease said on Monday it had launched a A$2 billion ($1.53 billion) fund to invest in an upcoming sprawling office tower development in Sydney's Darling Harbour.
The open-ended wholesale fund will fully acquire Tower-1 of Barangaroo South with A$1.4 billion of equity commitments from capital partners including Qatar Investment Authority and A$600 million of debt financing.
Lend Lease and Qatar Investment Authority will each provide 37.5 percent of the equity, while Lend Lease-managed Australian Prime Property Fund Commercial will put up another 25 percent.
The developer has recently signed leasing arrangements with Marsh & McLennan Companies and Servcorp to occupy the tower, it said in a statement on Monday.
Almost two-thirds of the towers, currently under construction, have already been pre-leased. Tower-1 will be completed in the financial year ending June 2017, while towers 2 and 3 will be completed in FY16, it added. ($1 = 1.3079 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Anand Basu)
