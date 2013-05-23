Iberiabank to buy Sabadell United Bank for about $1 bln
Feb 28Iberiabank Corp said it would buy Sabadell United Bank NA from Spain's Banco de Sabadell SA in a stock-and-cash deal valued at $1.03 billion, to expand in the southern Florida market.
* Fidelity National Financial, Thomas H Lee are the buyers -source
* Deal would be worth $2.9 bln - WSJ
* To be a cash and stock deal - WSJ
May 22 Title insurer Fidelity National Financial Inc and buyout firm Thomas H. Lee Partners are in advanced talks to acquire mortgage service provider Lender Processing Services Inc, a source familiar with the matter said.
The deal, worth about $2.9 billion, would value Lender Processing shares at around $33 per share, the Wall Street Journal reported earlier on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The buyers would pay with a mix of cash and Fidelity National Financial stock, the paper said, adding that Thomas H. Lee would hold a 19.9 percent stake in Lender Processing.
The deal could be announced as soon as early next week, the source told Reuters.
Fidelity National and Lender Processing Services were not immediately available for comment. Thomas H. Lee declined to comment.
If the deal is completed, Lender Processing Services would become a subsidiary of Fidelity National Financial, the Wall Street Journal said.
Shares of Lender Processing closed down 3.2 percent at $29.11 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange, while those of Fidelity National Financial were down 4 percent at $24.37.
MADRID, Feb 28 Spain's Banco Sabadell said late on Tuesday it had agreed to sell its Florida-based retail banking unit to Iberiabank Corp for $1 billion, leaving it with corporate and private banking operations in Miami.
* DIAMONDROCK ACQUIRES L'AUBERGE DE SEDONA AND ORCHARDS INN SEDONA FOR $97 MILLION