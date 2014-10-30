NEW YORK Oct 30 Recent market volatility has created casualties among a raft of riskier U.S. leveraged loans that were trapped in the market correction and has prompted the biggest upturn in pricing in nearly three years, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.

Institutional investors are demanding to be paid more for higher risk in a more volatile environment and companies viewed as weaker credits are having to sweeten underwritten loans to get them over the line.

"If you are in a market environment where investors are shying away from risky deals and yield expectations are high, then it will be a difficult sell," one banker said.

Firms such as casual footwear company TOMS Shoes and transaction processing firm SourceHOV had to flex underwritten deals by increasing Original Issue Discounts (OIDs) and raising the interest margins on acquisition loans to tempt increasingly selective investors.

This is cutting into some arranging banks' profits, even causing losses on underwritten loans, as well as boosting borrowing costs for companies that opt to pay up to go ahead with 'best efforts' deals that have not been underwritten.

"If people think a credit is too risky or overleveraged and investors need more yield and you don't have more flex language, then you start losing money on the underwrite," the banker said.

So far in October, 2.6 times more companies have flexed loans higher than have lowered them, compared to January 2014, when 12 times as many companies were cutting pricing as raising it, the data shows.

The average increase, or upward flex, is around 150 basis points, which is the biggest increase in nearly three years since January 2012.

These price movements are boosting yields on U.S. leveraged loans. Primary market yields increased to around 6.14 percent, up significantly from 5.46 percent in September, the data shows. PRICE ADJUSTMENTS

Credit agreements include flex language, which allows underwriting banks to adjust pricing up to a certain limit, cushioning against potential market swings.

Assuming a par issue price, typical flex language in loan documents of around 150 basis points allows arranging banks to offer discounts of up to 96 before they start to eat into underwriting fees of 200-225 basis points. Any further discounts mean losses for underwriting banks.

TOMS struggled to sell the $300 million, six-year term loan B backing Bain Capital's acquisition of a 50 percent stake in the company from founder and CEO Blake Mycoskie, who will retain ownership of the remaining half.

On Tuesday the OID was increased by at least 9 points to 90-92 from the 99 discount offered originally. The spread on the loan, which is led by Jefferies, also increased by 75 basis points to 550 basis points over Libor, pushing the yield up by more than four percentage points.

This suggests a loss of nearly $9 million for Jefferies, a banker following the situation said.

TOMS is a relatively small business and around 72 percent of the company's roughly $400 million of annual revenue comes from sales generated from the Alpargata shoe alone, a Moody's Investors Services credit report said. FLEXING UP

A $1.1 billion loan that finances SourceHOV LLC's merger with rival BancTec also saw significant changes. Pricing was raised on the first- and second-lien loans and sole bookrunner Morgan Stanley also had to increase the discount.

SourceHOV's $780 million first-lien term loan launched at 525 basis points, with a discount of 99, and a 1 percent floor. The loan priced on October 29 at 675 basis points with a 97 OID and 1 percent floor.

These and other structural changes including amortization, maturities and limits on taking on added debt were meant to preserve Morgan Stanley's profit on the transaction, said the banker, who was not involved in the financing.

Though it is understood that Morgan Stanley maintained its profits, given the magnitude of the revised terms, it would appear the deal came close to the upper limit of its flex language.

Separately, companies are also facing higher borrowing costs if they choose to push ahead with best efforts deals that have not been underwritten in this environment, and many are choosing not to.

Israeli drip system manufacturer Netafim Irrigation Inc decided to pull a $250 million, seven-year term loan B from the market after receiving no commitments, a second banker said.

The deal for the B1/BB- rated company, which was to refinance existing debt and back subsidary growth, was originally priced at 400-425 basis points with a discount of 99 and a 1 percent Libor floor.

Average bids on secondary loans dipped to 98.09 on October 16, a 21-month low, according to Thomson Reuters Secondary Market Intelligence. As a result, investors are finding bargains in the secondary market, often at the expense of new loans.

Secondary market weakness is encouraging investors such as DDJ Capital Management, which manages $8 billion of high yield bond and loans, to add to existing positions in the secondary market rather than looking at deals in the primary market that carry more risk, portfolio manager Tony Ranaldi said.

Jefferies and Morgan Stanley declined to comment.

(Additional reporting by Lynn Adler and Jonathan Schwarzberg) (Editing by Tessa Walsh)