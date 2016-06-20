June 20 Chinese billionaire Tianqiao Chen raised his stake in online lending platform LendingClub Corp to 15.13 percent from 11.7 percent, which was earlier reported on May 11.

LendingClub, whose stock has more than halved this year, is by far the largest U.S. marketplace lender, which sell their consumer and small-business loans on to investors. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)