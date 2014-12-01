BRIEF-IGas sets out final terms of proposed capital restructuring
* Proposed to raise about $55 million from subscription by new investor Kerogen, share placing with institutional investors, subscription by certain of directors
Dec 1 LendingClub Corp, the world's largest online marketplace directly connecting borrowers and investors, expects its initial public offering to be priced at $10-$12 per share.
At the top end of the expected price range, the company will be valued at $4.33 billion and it will raise $692.4 million.
LendingClub is offering 50 million shares, while selling shareholders will offer 7.7 million shares in the IPO, according to a regulatory filing on Monday. (1.usa.gov/15Mk7sN) (Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Siddharth Cavale)
JOHANNESBURG, March 17 Investment company Allan Gray said on Friday its 16 percent stake in Net1 allowed it to call a shareholders' meeting over the payment technology provider's handling of the scandal over a South African welfare contract, local media reported.
NEW YORK/SINGAPORE, March 17 China Petroleum and Chemical Corp (Sinopec) is nearing an agreement to buy a majority stake in Chevron Corp's South African assets, which are estimated at $1 billion, two people familiar with the transaction said.