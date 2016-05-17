May 17 LendingClub Corp said on Tuesday it would
not need to restate financial statements as a result of the
"material weakness" in internal controls that led to the exit of
the online lending platform operator's chief executive. (1.usa.gov/1rR70BG)
The company said on Monday it had received a subpoena from
the U.S. Department of Justice and that the DOJ and the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission may have additional requests.
LendingClub's CEO and founder, Renaud Laplanche, resigned
earlier this month after an internal probe found that the
company had knowingly sold an investor $22 million of loans that
the investor did not want.
