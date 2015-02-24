Feb 24 Online lender LendingClub Corp reported a loss in its first quarterly results since going public in December, as operating expenses surged.

Fourth-quarter net loss attributable to common shareholders was $9 million, or 7 cents per share.

The company reported a profit of $2.9 million and broke even on a per-share basis in the year-earlier quarter.

Total net revenue more than doubled to $68.1 million. (Reporting by Anil D'Silva in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)