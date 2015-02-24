BRIEF-Calsonic Kansei says outcome of ToB offered by KKR
* Says 255,018,138 shares of Calsonic Kansei Corp were offered in a takeover bid by U.S. buyout firm KKR & Co 's wholly owned unit (the acquirer) from Feb. 22 to March 22
Feb 24 Online lender LendingClub Corp reported a loss in its first quarterly results since going public in December, as operating expenses surged.
Fourth-quarter net loss attributable to common shareholders was $9 million, or 7 cents per share.
The company reported a profit of $2.9 million and broke even on a per-share basis in the year-earlier quarter.
Total net revenue more than doubled to $68.1 million. (Reporting by Anil D'Silva in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Says 255,018,138 shares of Calsonic Kansei Corp were offered in a takeover bid by U.S. buyout firm KKR & Co 's wholly owned unit (the acquirer) from Feb. 22 to March 22
* Says production in Q1 of 2017 is forecast to average approximately 9,200 boepd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: