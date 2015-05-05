(Adds details, CEO comment, shares)

By Neha Dimri

May 5 Online lender LendingClub Corp reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, driven by a doubling of transaction fees after the company's rate cuts attracted more customers.

Shares of the company, which raised its revenue forecast for the full year, rose 3.5 percent to $18.20 in after-market trading.

LendingClub has cut rates nearly four times in the past 12 months to better compete with other small business lenders such as Prosper, On Deck Capital Inc and Merchant Cash & Capital.

"Ability to operate at a lower cost helps us lower the interest rate which is attracting more consumers," Chief Executive and founder Renaud Laplanche told Reuters.

LendingClub facilitated about $1.6 billion in loans in the first quarter ended March 31, up from $791.3 million a year earlier.

Transaction fees jumped to $72.5 million from $35.4 million.

Peer-to-peer lenders make money by charging a fee for connecting lenders with borrowers such as individuals looking for personal loans or small businesses. They match the borrower and lender based on the time duration and assume no credit risk.

The P2P lending platform is expected to reach $350 billion by 2025, according to a report by Research and Markets.

LendingClub raised its 2015 revenue forecast to $385 million-$392 million, from $370 million-$380 million earlier.

The company, which had a blockbuster listing in December, also raised its 2015 adjusted EBITDA forecast.

LendingClub's net loss narrowed to $6.4 million, or 2 cents per share, in the quarter, from $7.3 million, or 13 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue more than doubled to $81.2 million.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned a profit of 2 cents per share.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 1 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

LendingClub's operating expenses rose 89 percent to about $87 million.

Laplanche said the company aims to more-than-double its engineering technology staff this year.

Rival On Deck reported a first-quarter loss on Monday and raised its adjusted EBITDA loss forecast.

San Francisco-based LendingClub raised $870 million last year from its initial public offering and touched a market value of more than $9 billion on its first day of trading.

Up to Tuesday's close, the company's stock had gained 17 percent from its IPO price of $15. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)