UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
Feb 14 Online lending platform operator LendingClub Corp reported its third straight quarterly loss, largely due to higher costs.
The company reported a net loss of $32.27 million, or 8 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec.31, compared with a profit of $4.57 million, or 1 cent per share, a year earlier.
Total net operating revenue fell 3.9 percent to $129.20 million.
(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts