SYDNEY Aug 2 Australian developer Lend Lease Corporation Ltd said on Thursday it had signed an exclusive agreement with James Packer's casino group Crown Limited to develop a hotel resort at Sydney's harbourside Barangaroo South.

Lend Lease said it would work with Crown to achieve the necessary development approvals from the New South Wales state government for the hotel. It said it is currently in talks with the government to finalise the hotel's location.

No value was put on the deal in the statement by Lend Lease.

Lend Lease has said the Barangaroo project could cater for smaller-scale VIP gaming, which would suit a proposal put forward by billionaire Packer.

Packer has been looking for a second Sydney casino license to attract more Asian high-rollers.

Crown also announced this week it would develop a new luxury hotel in the Western Australian state capital, Perth, a project worth A$568 million ($597.22 million).

Lend Lease has secured A$2 billion in funding for the first two commercial towers at its flagship waterfront Barangaroo South project, with A$1 billion committed by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. ($1 = 0.9511 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Eriko Amaha; Editing by Paul Tait)