SYDNEY Aug 2 Australian developer Lend Lease
Corporation Ltd said on Thursday it had signed an
exclusive agreement with James Packer's casino group Crown
Limited to develop a hotel resort at Sydney's
harbourside Barangaroo South.
Lend Lease said it would work with Crown to achieve the
necessary development approvals from the New South Wales state
government for the hotel. It said it is currently in talks with
the government to finalise the hotel's location.
No value was put on the deal in the statement by Lend Lease.
Lend Lease has said the Barangaroo project could cater for
smaller-scale VIP gaming, which would suit a proposal put
forward by billionaire Packer.
Packer has been looking for a second Sydney casino license
to attract more Asian high-rollers.
Crown also announced this week it would develop a new luxury
hotel in the Western Australian state capital, Perth, a project
worth A$568 million ($597.22 million).
Lend Lease has secured A$2 billion in funding for the first
two commercial towers at its flagship waterfront Barangaroo
South project, with A$1 billion committed by Canada Pension Plan
Investment Board.
($1 = 0.9511 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Eriko Amaha; Editing by Paul Tait)