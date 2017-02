SYDNEY Nov 15 Australia's Lend Lease said on Tuesday it has been chosen as a preferred developer for redevelopment project in Perth, worth about A$1 billion ($1 billion).

The project is a four-hectare mixed use precinct on the banks of the Swan River and is proposed to include over 700 residential apartments, a hotel, commercial offices, retail and substantial public spaces for residents and visitors, the company said. ($1 = 0.980 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Eriko Amaha)