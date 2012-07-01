SYDNEY, July 2 Australian property group Lend
Lease on Monday flagged its full-year profit would be
flat to 4 percent higher, beating market expectations for a
fall, as it exits non-core businesses and moves away from
lower-yield property assets.
Lend Lease said in a statement to the stock exchange that
its year to June 2012 operational profit after tax was expected
at A$485 million to A$505 million ($491 million to $518
million).
That compares with a market estimate of A$443 million,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, and A$485 million a year
ago.
"The group has a clear strategy to achieve a balanced and
diversified portfolio and to continue to recycle capital from
property assets and non-core businesses to invest in higher
yielding opportunities," Chief Executive Steve McCann said.
($1 = 0.9756 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Richard
Pullin)