* Expects A$485-A$505 mln profit for year to June 2012
* Shares climb nearly 5 pct vs market's 1.3 pct rise
SYDNEY, July 2 Australian property group Lend
Lease on Monday estimated its full-year profit would be
flat to 4 percent higher, beating market expectations for a
fall, as it exits non-core businesses and moves away from
lower-yield property assets.
Shares of Lend Lease surged 4.7 percent by midday, hitting
their highest since mid-May on the announcement.
Lend Lease said in a statement to the stock exchange that
its year to June 2012 operational profit after tax was expected
at A$485 million to A$505 million ($491 million to $518
million).
That compares with a market estimate of A$443 million,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, and A$485 million a year
ago.
"We view today's announcement as a strong result," Goldman
Sachs said in a report on Monday.
"The strength of the announcement is chiefly due to the fact
that LLC management does not normally provide earnings
guidance," said the brokerage firm, adding that it was reviewing
its earnings estimates and price target for Lend Lease.
Lend Lease also said the forecast does not include any
profits from Barangaroo South, its A$6 billion waterfront
project in Sydney.
The company last month said it had secured two major
tenants, Westpac Banking Corporation and accounting
firm KPMG, for its first two commercial buildings at Barangaroo
South. These pre-commitments represent 71 percent of the
commercial floorspace of the two towers.
Lend Lease, however, has not announced equity partners to
shoulder the finance of the project.
($1 = 0.9756 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram and Eriko Amaha; Editing
by Chris Gallagher)