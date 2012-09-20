Corporate credit risks repricing as French investors pull back
LONDON, Feb 10 (IFR) - French investors scaled back their bids for corporate paper this week as mounting concerns over political risk and poor valuations began to weigh.
LONDON, Sept 20 Leni Gas & Oil PLC : * Equity placement to complete goudron acquisition * Raised £2.4 million gross proceeds through the issue of 600,000,000 new
ordinary shares of 0.05P each
LONDON, Feb 10 The UK Debt Management Office appointed four banks to be joint bookrunners on the syndicated reopening of the 0.125 percent index-linked gilt maturing in 2065, which is scheduled to take place in the week starting Feb. 20.
MOSCOW, Feb 9 Onexim Group, which manages the assets of Russian tycoon Mikhail Prokhorov, is considering selling some of its 17 percent stake in Russian aluminium giant Rusal, two banking sources and two industry sources told Reuters on Thursday.