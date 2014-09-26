Sept 26 Leni Gas And Oil Plc

* Half year pretax loss 2.49 million stg

* Half year revenue 3.23 million stg

* Pre-Tax group loss excluding exceptional legal costs, for period was £1,242,000 (£1,304,000 in H1 2013)

* Reached an all-time production record of 1,080 bopd on 24 September 2014

* During reporting period Spanish oil sales from Ayoluengo field totalled 16,747 barrels of oil

* Following reporting period James Thadchanamoorthy was appointed to board as chief financial officer

* Immediately following end of period, LGO signed a letter of intent to acquire Trinity-inniss IPSC from Rex Caribbean

* Two parties are actively working towards closing transaction as soon as practical Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: