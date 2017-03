Nov 26 Leni Gas And Oil Plc :

* Trinidad acquisition - Tabaquite Block

* To acquire 100 pct of issued shares of Tabaquite Exploration & Production Company Limited

* Expected to receive licence to tabaquite block, most northerly onshore producing block, which contains a number of existing known producing oil and gas fields

* LGO has agreed to pay a total of $2 million to trinity