EXCLUSIVE-China state firm in preliminary deal to buy Chevron's Bangladesh gas fields -oil executives
* Deal would add 16 mln T oil equivalent to annual Zhenhua output
LONDON Nov 6 Leni Gas & Oil PLC : * Termination of discussions on Goudron partnership * Formally advised Range Resources that LGO is no longer seeking a partner for
its Goudron field in Trinidad * "We now feel that selling up to 50% of Goudron for US$8M would seriously
undervalue the asset"
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 Malaysia's state oil firm Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) and Saudi Aramco are expected to sign an agreement to collaborate in Malaysia's Refinery and Petrochemical Integrated Development (RAPID) project, two industry sources said on Wednesday.
FRANKFURT, Feb 22 German utility RWE scrapped its dividend for the second year in a row after taking writedowns on the value of its fossil-fuel based power plants, which are struggling to compete against solar parks and wind farms.