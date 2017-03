July 16 Leni Gas And Oil Plc :

* Potential acquisition of producing oil field

* Signed binding heads of agreement to acquire a 100% interest of producing Trinity-Inniss field

* Existing production averages between 140-150 barrels of oil per day ("bopd") from approximately 25 active wells at Trinity-Inniss

* Plans to acquire Fram exploration (trinidad). Co holding incremental production service contract for Trinity-Inniss field

* LGO has agreed to pay crl sum in cash of US$5 million for all outstanding shares in fram