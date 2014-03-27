March 27 Leni Gas and Oil Plc

* Judgment in proceedings against Mediterranean Oil and Gas

* That fraudulent misrepresentation action against Mediterranean Oil and Gas Plc in high court of England and Wales, in regard to company's 31 July 2012 sale of its 10 pct interest in Malta area 4 PSC, has not been upheld

* Judgment will have no impact on company's operations

* An application for appeal is being considered in conjunction with company's legal team

