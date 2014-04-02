April 2 (Reuters) -
* Update, Cedros peninsula, Trinidad
* Farm-in agreement secures LGO's access to a package of
over 7,500 gross acres of underexplored leases on trend with
large oil discoveries in both Trinidad and Venezuela
* Progress on deals with beach oilfield in Cedros peninsula
of SW Trinidad with conclusion of payments under data agreement
* Anticipated that a number of potentially large drillable
prospects will be mapped-CEO
* Cost for these projects has been so far been provided for
within existing cashflow and short-term borrowing arrangements
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: