* Update, Cedros peninsula, Trinidad

* Farm-in agreement secures LGO's access to a package of over 7,500 gross acres of underexplored leases on trend with large oil discoveries in both Trinidad and Venezuela

* Progress on deals with beach oilfield in Cedros peninsula of SW Trinidad with conclusion of payments under data agreement

* Anticipated that a number of potentially large drillable prospects will be mapped-CEO

* Cost for these projects has been so far been provided for within existing cashflow and short-term borrowing arrangements