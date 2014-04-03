April 3 (Reuters) -
* Leni gas and oil plc - litigation update
* Leni gas and oil plc - now considering an
application to court of appeal in its action against
mediterranean oil and gas plc ("mog") over july 2012 sale of its
10% interest in malta area 4.
* Leni gas and oil plc - lgo has agreed to pay sum
of £600,000 to mog by 10 april 2014 with balance to be settled
in due course once agreed or assessed.
* Leni gas - potential cost liability had already been
provided for by company in its cash flow forecasts and will not
have any material impact on lgo's ongoing oil production
programs in either trinidad or spain
* Leni gas and oil plc - company will update market
on any appeal and on drilling operations as these occur.
* Leni gas and oil plc - company advises that it
still expects well services no 20 rig to mobilise to goudron
around 15 th april
* Leni gas and oil plc - in hearing earlier today
costs in action were awarded in favour of mog, as expected, on a
indemnity basis
Source text for Eikon: