April 3 (Reuters) -

* Leni gas and oil plc - litigation update

* Leni gas and oil plc - now considering an application to court of appeal in its action against mediterranean oil and gas plc ("mog") over july 2012 sale of its 10% interest in malta area 4.

* Leni gas and oil plc - lgo has agreed to pay sum of £600,000 to mog by 10 april 2014 with balance to be settled in due course once agreed or assessed.

* Leni gas - potential cost liability had already been provided for by company in its cash flow forecasts and will not have any material impact on lgo's ongoing oil production programs in either trinidad or spain

* Leni gas and oil plc - company will update market on any appeal and on drilling operations as these occur.

* Leni gas and oil plc - company advises that it still expects well services no 20 rig to mobilise to goudron around 15 th april

* Leni gas and oil plc - in hearing earlier today costs in action were awarded in favour of mog, as expected, on a indemnity basis