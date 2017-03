July 11 Leni Gas And Oil Plc

* Announces that fourth of its planned Goudron development wells, GY-667, was successfully spudded yesterday

* Well will also investigate reservoir potential of lower cruse at this location

* Primary target of this well is Gros Morne sandstones, top of which are anticipated at a depth of approximately 2,180 feet tvd