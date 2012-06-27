June 27 Third-largest U.S. homebuilder Lennar Corp reported a higher second-quarter profit, and said new orders jumped 40 percent.

Net income rose to $452.7 million, or $2.06 per share, from $13.8 million, or 7 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 22 percent to $930.2 million.

Shares of the company closed at $27.39 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday. (Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)