Cenovus Energy swings to profit as production rises
Feb 16 Canadian oil company Cenovus Energy Inc swung to a quarterly profit, as production rose and costs fell.
June 27 Third-largest U.S. homebuilder Lennar Corp reported a higher second-quarter profit, and said new orders jumped 40 percent.
Net income rose to $452.7 million, or $2.06 per share, from $13.8 million, or 7 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 22 percent to $930.2 million.
Shares of the company closed at $27.39 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday. (Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
* Time Inc increased fourth quarter operating income from $10 million to $122 million and increased fourth quarter adjusted oibda by 14% year-over-year_the highest rates of growth in any single quarter since spin-off in 2014
* Qtrly total oil production 219,551 bbls/d versus 199,556 bbls/d