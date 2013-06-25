June 25 Lennar Corp, the No. 3 U.S. homebuilder, reported a 53 percent jump in quarterly revenue as it sold more homes at higher prices, and said orders rose 27 percent.

However, net income fell to $137.4 million, or 61 cents per share, in the second quarter from $452.7 million, or $2.06 per share, a year earlier when Lennar recorded a tax benefit.

Orders, a key indicator for builders who do not book revenue until they close on a house, jumped to 5,705 houses. Revenue rose to $1.43 billion in the second quarter.