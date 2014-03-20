March 20 Lennar Corp, the second-largest U.S. homebuilder by revenue, reported a higher quarterly profit as it sold more homes.

Net income rose to $78.1 million, or 35 cents per share, in the first quarter, from $57.5 million, or 26 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company handed over to owners 3,609 homes in the quarter, an increase of 13 percent from a year earlier. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)