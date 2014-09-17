(Adds analyst comment, details, shares)
Sept 17 Lennar Corp, the second largest
U.S. homebuilder, reported a better-than-expected 47 percent
jump in quarterly profit as it sold more homes at higher prices,
and its shares rose as much as 6 percent in premarket trading.
The company also said orders, a key indicator of future
revenue for homebuilders, jumped 23 percent in the third
quarter, higher than the 8 percent growth in the second quarter.
That was Lennar's first single-digit increase in orders in
three years, largely due to weak demand in the spring selling
season, typically the strongest period for U.S. homebuilders.
Lennar's results could signal at a pick up in demand after
the tepid spring selling season, which forced No. 1 homebuilder
D.R. Horton Inc to offer discounts to boost sales in its
quarter ended June 30.
Lennar said on Wednesday its average selling price rose 15
percent to $332,000 in the quarter ended Aug. 31. Gross margins
on home sales improved to 25.2 percent from 24.9 percent a year
earlier.
The company has been able to raise prices despite a choppy
recovery in the U.S. housing market as it mainly caters to
buyers looking for a second home. Such buyers are generally more
comfortable with volatile interest rates.
Lennar also accumulated land with a string of low-cost
purchases during the 2008-2010 economic downturn, giving it an
edge over competitors like D.R. Horton and Pulte Group
even in a slowdown.
After a two-month slide in May and June this year, U.S.
housing starts surged 15.7 percent to an eight-month high in
July, suggesting the housing market recovery was back on track,
according to the Commerce Department. (reut.rs/1rTZnEe)
"This recovery has been driven by years of production
deficit that has limited supply while demand has come back to
the market," Lennar's Chief Executive Stuart Miller said.
Applications for U.S. home mortgages, a leading indicator of
home sales, rose last week as both purchase and refinancing
applications jumped, data from the Mortgage Bankers Association
(MBA) showed.
Net income attributable to Lennar rose 47 percent to $177.8
million in the third quarter. Total revenue rose 26 percent to
$2.01 billion.
The profit equated to 78 cents per share, well above the 67
cents analysts' on average were expecting, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
"Increased new residential construction activity and better
financial performance represent potential catalysts for share
price appreciation," RBC Capital Markets LLC analyst Robert
Wetenhall wrote in a note.
Lennar's shares rose to $41.39 in premarket trading. Up to
Tuesday's close, they had fallen 1.09 percent this year,
compared with a 4 percent fall in the Dow Jones Home
Construction Index.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel
and Savio D'Souza)