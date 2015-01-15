BRIEF-Italy's Giglio signs deals with Macy's, Bloomingdale's
* Signed deals with U.S. department stores Macy's and Bloomingdale's
Jan 15 U.S. homebuilder Lennar Corp reported a 50 percent rise in quarterly profit as it sold more homes at higher prices, and said orders rose 22 percent.
Net income attributable to Lennar rose to $245.3 million for the fourth quarter ended Nov. 30, or $1.07 per share, from $164.1 million, or 73 cents per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue rose about 35 percent to $2.58 billion. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
LONDON, April 5 European shares gained slightly on Wednesday as higher oil prices and deals boosted energy stocks, with investors cheering improved synergies from an oil services takeover.
* GOCL Corporation says unit Houghton International, entered into definitive agreement to combine with Quaker Chemical Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oYNotN) Further company coverage: